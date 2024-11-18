A filthy gulf

Public toilets are an important part of our daily lives. They're often taken for granted, yet they play a vital role in maintaining public health, dignity, and hygiene. From bustling city streets to rural rest stops, public toilets are an essential part of our infrastructure, providing a necessary service for millions of people every day. And yet, despite their importance, public toilets are at times plagued by issues of cleanliness, accessibility, and availability.

If we are travelling by road in India, we might find a public toilet in a petrol pump or a dhaba, but chances are they might still be dirty and unwelcoming. Interestingly, when we need one urgently, we can’t find it easily. Many men would end up urinating on the roadside, but a woman cannot. In market areas, makeshift urination zones, often tucked away in corners, become notorious hotspots for unpleasant odours, frequented by shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, labourers, and passersby. Even today, people, especially women, have to hold their urine in their quest to find a clean and hygienic toilet nearby. Many of these public toilets are unclean and lack basic amenities such as separate sections for women, running water, and secure doors. Women and girls have different sanitation requirements than men and boys due to both biological and societal factors. Limited or inadequate public toilets can restrict their freedom to move around, work, and take part in community activities. Persons with disabilities face additional disadvantages, as most toilets do not ensure accessibility, safety, privacy, and other special needs.

Sanitation is recognized as a fundamental human right and is included in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-6), which aims to achieve universal access to sanitation, with a focus on the needs of women, girls, and vulnerable populations. However, public and community toilets are still inadequate in number and are not being planned, designed, or managed in a way that ensures they are female-friendly and accessible to all users. The most recent estimates of the burden of disease associated with WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) indicate that poor drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene cause more than a million deaths annually. Low- and middle-income nations account for the great majority of these fatalities. The majority of these deaths are caused by unsafe sanitation, primarily from diarrheal illness. It also plays a significant role in several neglected tropical diseases, such as intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, and trachoma. Malnutrition is also a result of poor sanitation.

Sanitation in India has come a long way, especially in the past decade, thanks to various government interventions primarily the Swachh Bharat Mission. The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, and India was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) in 2019. The SBM has successfully shifted the mindset of Indians towards cleanliness and public spaces, leading to the installation of numerous public and household toilets across the country. A new research has found that India's Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has significantly reduced infant and child deaths in the past decade. The government is currently implementing phase two of the mission, aiming to declare villages with sustained ODF status and waste management systems as ODF Plus. Overall, the SBM initiative has made significant strides in improving access to sanitation and promoting health and dignity for millions of Indians. While villages and the urban poor have embraced the toilets over open defecation, there is still a task at hand when it comes to toilets in public places.

But, we cannot just bank on the government to create a clean and hygienic public toilet ecosystem. It requires participation from the community as well as the operators of public places, such as hotels, restaurants, offices, tourist attractions, bus stations, energy stations, etc. These places should be welcoming towards users of the toilets regardless of whether they are customers or not. At the same time, they should ensure clean toilets with basic facilities like hand wash and running water as a part of their social responsibility. The Sarais Act of India, established during British colonial rule, stipulates that hotels and lodges must permit access to restrooms and provide complimentary water for individuals passing by. This implies that access is free of charge, regardless of whether one is a patron. However, according to the Act, the entitlement to free water and restroom facilities is limited to hotels and lodges, not extending to restaurants or eateries. However many local governments now permit access in restaurants and eateries due to specific state regulations. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has designated the restrooms of all hotels and restaurants in Guwahati, including five-star establishments, as public facilities. Women and children can now utilize these restrooms at no cost. Building new toilets with female-friendly features or modifying existing ones to make them female-friendly may require additional funds compared to existing provisions. Currently, improving essential sanitation facilities in hotels and restaurants is a practical approach to reduce public urination and mitigate the health issues that people may face when they have to hold their bladder. Women, in particular, frequently endure long periods without using the restroom, which can lead to serious health consequences.

Furthermore, combining good intentions with modern technology is key. Modern construction technology can play a crucial role in building public toilets that are accessible to all. Additionally, there should be community-level awareness about the health risks associated with unhygienic toilets and proper usage and maintenance of public toilets. While various NGOs and government bodies are already conducting awareness programs, their efforts can be enhanced by building smart sanitation facilities across India, like prefabrication building methods. The use of enough portable bio-toilets or vacuum toilets by organizers of fairs and festivals can significantly reduce filth and also contribute to human health. This approach can help create more sustainable, efficient, and hygienic sanitation facilities, promoting a cleaner, healthier environment and saving lives.

Ultimately, the public toilet ecosystem in India is not merely an infrastructure challenge, but a human story. It is a testament to the resilience of citizens who deserve dignity, safety, and well-being. As we strive to create a more just and equitable society, the availability of clean, accessible, and sustainable public toilets stands as a fundamental imperative. By prioritizing this cause, we honour the inherent worth and dignity of every individual, paving the way for a healthier, more compassionate India.

Views expressed are personal