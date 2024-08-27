A dovish gesture

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's Interim Government, met representatives of his country’s Hindu community at a reception he hosted for them and vowed to promote interfaith harmony. “We will not discriminate against anyone for following a different religion or for having a different political opinion,” Yunus said in a televised address to the nation. “We want to include all members of the country into one family.”



The outreach by Muhammad Yunus towards the Hindu community should certainly be appreciated. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that words alone are not going to be enough in the prevailing situation. Bangladesh's interim government must ensure that the police forces maintain the necessary vigil and punish anyone who goes against Yunus' publicly stated commitment.

Muhammad Yunus' assurances to his country's Hindus must be seen against the background of recent events. There have been reports of widespread attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh who constitute 7 percent of the country's total population. Hindu temples, businesses and homes have been attacked by mobs. These attacks have taken place because the Hindus have been historically seen as supporting Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a minority rights group, had told AFP on August 16 that there had been 200 attacks on the Hindu community members since the Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina had to leave the country.

In the wake of these attacks on Hindus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly urged Yunus to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India’s external affairs ministry had also said that it was monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

Modi first raised the question of the protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh when he extended his best wishes to Yunus after his swearing-in on August 8. In a message posted on X, Modi said: “We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

Again, in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, Modi said "As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there will become normal soon." Modi added that "in particular, the concern of our 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants the neighbouring country to march on the path of peace and prosperity."

There are concerns about the fact that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has consistently decreased as a percentage of the total population, from 13.5 per cent in 1974 to 7.9 per cent in the 2022 census. Hindus have left the country due to religious persecution and discrimination. It is estimated that the Hindu population has come down further to 7 per cent now.

Muhammad Yunus has reportedly said that the reports of attacks on minorities have been exaggerated. However, many sources from the Hindu community have confirmed that these attacks did take place and that Hindus were targeted during the political unrest.

Moreover, Muhammad Yunus had himself earlier threatened to quit if attacks on the minorities in his country did not cease--which indicates that the reports of the attacks on Hindus were well founded. The Nobel laureate was quoted in media reports as telling student leaders: “If you trust me to lead your country, the first step is to cease all attacks on people, especially the minorities. Without this, my efforts are futile, and it would be better if I stepped aside.”

One of the biggest achievements of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the impressive economic progress under her leadership. During her tenure from 2009-2024, Bangladesh’s economy had grown at an average rate of 6.3 per cent per annum, which is among the highest in the world. The size of its gross domestic product (GDP) has almost tripled, increasing from USD 123 billion to USD 455 billion.

The per capita GDP has also increased from USD 841 in 2009 to USD 2,650 in 2024. Propelled by robust economic growth, Bangladesh has moved up from being a low-income country to a low-middle-income country. As the second-largest economy in South Asia, Bangladesh's economy is the 35th largest in the world in nominal terms, and 25th largest by purchasing power parity. Bangladesh has also been able to make a big dent in its poverty.

Muhammad Yunus is a renowned economist, and he knows how important it is to keep his country's economy on the growth path. India has been a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's economic development, and Muhammad Yunus is aware of that. Bangladesh and India are close neighbours and need to live side by side peacefully. The Interim Government in Dhaka should take all necessary steps to ensure that attacks on the Hindu minority community do not take place as these will certainly derail the efforts to ensure that the bilateral relationship stays on the right track.

The writer is a retired Indian diplomat and had previously served as Consul General in New York. Views expressed are personal