A Double-Edged Sword

Populism, a term that originated in America in the late 20th century, refers to a political approach that appeals to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups. In the Indian context, populism often involves the indiscriminate use of public resources to give goods away to voters, a form of crowd appeasement politics.

The rise of populism is a global phenomenon, evident in democracies like the USA, Greece, Italy, the Czech Republic, and India. As a "thin ideology," populism allows other ideologies to be superimposed on it, functioning both as an ideology and a political strategy. In 2018, The Atlantic noted that four of the world's most populous democracies—the US, Brazil, Indonesia, and India—were governed by populist leaders. This trend can be attributed to growing citizen dissatisfaction with mainstream political institutions that fail to respond to grievances and demands.

Types of Populism

Two broad types of populism can be identified: exclusionary populism, which often threatens minorities, and inclusionary populism, which focuses on incorporating the lower rungs of society. In India, Indira Gandhi's "GaribiHatao" campaign exemplified inclusionary populism, while Narendra Modi's brand of politics has been associated with right-wing populism, pitting the perceived "common folk" against the pluralistic elite.

The Rise of Populism in India

Populism in India has its roots in the widespread discontent against British colonial rule. The freedom movement, led by charismatic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, resonated with the masses and reflected this sentiment. Following independence, the Constitution's architects crafted a framework emphasising parliamentary democracy, a union of states, electoral franchise, democratic socialism, secularism, and other principles.

Post-colonial India witnessed a surge in agrarian populism in the 1960s and 1970s, particularly with Indira Gandhi's "GaribiHatao" campaign. This initiative led to the implementation of various poverty alleviation programs, bank nationalisation, and the takeover of other industries. Notably, Indira Gandhi also deinstitutionalised the Indian National Congress, bypassing its internal democratic procedures to consolidate her power. The slogan "Indira is India" exemplified her efforts to personalise politics. The collapse of Indian patronage system following Nehru’s death, as Kenny observes, led to the rise of this brand of populism

Regional Populism

The breakdown of the Congress monolith in 1969 paved the way for regional and caste-based parties like DMK, BSP, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal. These parties championed increased representation for backward classes, securing them greater patronage and policy benefits. They advocated for reservations in higher education and government jobs, a policy implemented in some states from the 1950s to the 1990s and later, extended to national government and employment.

The 2011 anti-corruption movement, led by Anna Hazare, gave rise to a new form of populism. The AamAadmi Party (AAP), which came to power in Delhi, is a direct offshoot of this movement. This new populism is characterised by developmental agendas, a shift away from social cleavage-based election mobilisation, patronage politics, and "new welfarism."

Religious Populism

Religious populism gained significant traction in India with Narendra Modi's ascension to the Prime Minister's office in 2014. Capitalising on widespread discontent with the United Progressive Alliance regime's growing scandals and cronyism, Modi, as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, positioned himself at the forefront of a movement redefining India's national identity through populist rhetoric and religious nationalism. By portraying himself as a humble "tea seller," Modi crafted an image of an ordinary person.

Modi's populism can be seen as a discursive project constructing a hegemonic identity of "the people." His appeal combines strategic and emotional discourse, drawing on Hindutva symbols to achieve twin objectives: creating a new nationalism base and consolidating power. Initiatives like "One Nation, One Election" and the introduction of uniform civil codes reflect this vision. Modi's public statements, such as his conviction that God sent him for a purpose, and his participation in religious rituals, can be seen as calculated attempts to portray himself as the protector of India's Hindu identity.

The Current Populist Landscape

The current populist landscape is reshaping voter dynamics, shifting from social cleavages to a patronage-based developmental model and religion-based nationalism. A Harvard Business School report by Geoffrey Jones and Vinay Sridhar suggests that the business class will assume a prominent leadership role in India's future. This shift is already underway, with a growing nexus between the business class and ruling parties potentially challenging the constitutional vision of the Indian state.

Impact on Indian Politics

The rise of populism has led to a shift in focus from ideological differences to personality-driven politics. Leaders like Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi have used populist rhetoric to create a direct connection with the masses, bypassing traditional party structures.

Populism has also led to increased polarisation in Indian politics. The emphasis on religious and caste-based identity politics has created divisions within society. All these raise concerns about the sustainability of such policies and their impact on the country's long-term development.

Challenges and Opportunities

The populist trend in India presents both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, it has given voice to marginalised communities and highlighted issues that were previously ignored. On the other hand, it has also led to the personalisation of politics, erosion of institutions, and increased polarisation.

Understanding the dynamics of multi-faceted populism is crucial for addressing its challenges and opportunities. By promoting inclusive growth, strengthening democratic institutions, and encouraging nuanced political discourse, India can navigate the complexities of populism and build a more equitable and prosperous future for all its citizens.

As India continues to evolve, it is likely that populism will remain a significant force in its politics. The country's leaders will need to balance the demands of different groups while ensuring that the benefits of growth are shared equitably. The role of institutions, civil society, and the media will be critical in shaping the course of populism in India.

Fr. John Felix Raj is the Vice Chancellor and Prabhat Kumar Datta, an Adjunct Professor at Xavier Law School. Both at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. Views expressed are personal