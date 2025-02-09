A Diplomatic Flashpoint?

Bangladesh has started asserting that it would adopt a stronger stance in the upcoming 55th Director General level conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB, earlier called BDR) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF), as noticed from the statements (January 28) of Home Advisor Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. At the outset, it may be reiterated that Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury was once Director General of BDR and is strongly thought to be pro-Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and anti-India. The four-day conference between the two border guarding forces is scheduled in New Delhi from February 17. Home Advisor’s remarks came at a press briefing following an inter-ministerial preparatory meeting at the Secretariat, Dhaka where he further stated “Our tone during the talks will be different”. He emphasized that the “killing of unarmed Bangladeshi civilians” by BSF personnel and Indian miscreants at the border must end. This was unacceptable under any circumstances according to him and he said he would strongly press India to take effective measures to stop such border killings.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also highlighted alleged concerns over the abduction of Bangladeshi farmers near the border and called for immediate action to prevent such recurrences. Regarding cross-border smuggling, Jahangir pointed to the alleged large influx of illegal drugs, particularly Phenethyl, from India under the guise of medication. His utterances also included the construction of barbed wire fences within 150 yards of the zero line — a move that in reality, requires mutual consent from both countries. Chowdhury further stated that any development within this zone needed approval by both countries.

Significantly, he also emphasized that Bangladesh would push for discussions on river water-sharing, seeking “fair implementations” of existing treaties. As if that was not enough, Jahangir further said industrial waste from India enters Bangladesh through Agartala, violating the environmental agreement between the two countries. Elaborating further, he said “Our agreement mentions Effluent Treatment Plants and Sewage Treatment Plants, but it needs to be explicitly stated in the treaty. We will raise this issue during the discussions.”

The meeting at the Dhaka Secretariat was chaired by the Home Advisor and attended among others Special Assistant to the Chief Advisor for Home Affairs Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and, BGB Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. Among other issues at the BGB-BSF conference will be illegal infiltration and human trafficking. Jahangir also highlighted disputes in Feni’s Muhuri Char, where issues with border demarcation remain “unresolved”.

Bangladesh will also push for the effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan to enhance border security and dispute resolution. It may be recalled that since 1974, Bangladesh and India have signed four key border agreements, including the Land Boundary Agreement (1974); the Land Boundary Agreement Protocol (exchange of enclaves/disposal of disputed land) (2011); the Joint India-Bangladesh Guideline for Border Authorities (1975); and the Coordinated Border Management Plan (2011). Jahangir further stated that Bangladesh will seek fairer implementation of agreements, particularly with the 2011 Land Boundary Agreement Protocol, which he termed “imbalanced”. There are major issues within the 2011 agreement. It should have been structured differently. Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to border security and national interests, Jahangir added, that Bangladesh was determined to protect its borders to secure the rights of its people. All discussions will prioritise Bangladesh’s sovereignty and well-being as per the Home Advisor.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the government has recently urged India to refrain from any provocative actions amid tensions along the border over the construction of barbed wire fences in violation of the international law at five points in bordering districts of Chapainawabgang, Lalmonirhat and Naogaon with the deployment of additional forces on both the sides. It may be relevant to underscore that on January 12, the Foreign Ministry summoned the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, expressing its concern over the construction of barbed wire fences and protest at the recent “killing” of a Bangladeshi national by the BSF at the border. Such a move was completely uncalled for on the part of Bangladesh.

Analyzing closely the statements of the Home Advisor, Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, it is evident that he chose to speak what ordinarily the DG BGB if at all, is required to speak on specific border issues. Scrutinizing further, it would appear that Jahangir Alam Chowdhury who was once the DG of BDR during the Khaleda regime, is behaving more like a politician than a professional military soldier. It seems likely that anti-India articulations full of provocation are part of an anti-India stance which looks glaring and avoidable. Such statements carrying visible traces of belligerence and angst, are certainly not needed and do not behove a neighboring country. It is also undesirable that such an aggressive tone and tenor are used when the BSF- BGB talks are just around the corner.

India has throughout been patient and displayed enormous restraint while dealing with provocative statements emanating from Bangladesh and ongoing posturing carried out by Bangladesh ever since Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5, last year. It may also be recapitulated that on December 9, last year, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a visit to Dhaka at the country’s initiative to reach out to Bangladesh to address concerns. India is still maintaining the same stance. However, the recent statements by the Home Advisor, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, indicate that provocation continues unabated from the Bangladesh side. This would serve no purpose to ameliorate relations between the two countries. On the contrary, it would do more harm and impede any move aimed at repairing the bilateral ties.

The writer, is a retired IPS officer, Advisor NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal