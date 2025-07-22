A Concerning Conundrum

The language issue, dormant for years, has resurfaced following the Tamil Nadu government's refusal to join the PM SHREE initiative to set up model schools under the three-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP). The state government perceives this as an attempt to impose Hindi, fearing it will eventually decimate English as a pan-Indian official language. The Centre has reportedly withheld Rs 575 crore in response. This move has sparked a heated debate, highlighting the complexities of language politics in India.

Federalism at Stake

This retaliatory action raises questions about cooperative federalism in India. Given the strong emotional dimension of language and the state government's closeness to its people, this issue should have been left to the state's discretion. The national government should have restricted itself to providing necessary funds and advice. In a decentralised governance system, this approach would have yielded better development outcomes. The Centre's actions have instead created a sense of mistrust, potentially damaging the federal structure of our country.

Maharashtra's Decision Sparks Debate

The Maharashtra government's decision to include Hindi as a third language in state-run primary schools has triggered a political debate. The state's political history is intertwined with Marathi identity assertion, and demographic shifts due to migration from Hindi-speaking states have rekindled linguistic identity. The Ashmita issue gains momentum in many states during elections, strengthening linguistic identity. Notably, erstwhile adversaries in Maharashtra have joined hands to oppose this initiative, highlighting the complexities of language politics in the state.

The Congress government's decision in Maharashtra to follow Tamil Nadu's footsteps and refuse to implement the three-language formula has added fuel to the fire. This move demonstrates the deep-seated concerns about linguistic identity and the fear of Hindi imposition. The debate surrounding language policy has become increasingly politicised, making it challenging to find a consensus-driven solution.

Constitutional Roots

India is a polyglossic country with a rich linguistic tapestry. Jawaharlal Nehru reminded the Constituent Assembly that language unites. The Assembly's debates reveal irreconcilable differences between North and South on the national language issue. The Constitution makers ingeniously provided for the Eighth Schedule to embody linguistic diversity. Hindi in Devanagari script was made the official language of the Union (Article 343(1)), leaving the matter open for future consensus.

Scheduled Languages and Inclusivity

The original list of scheduled languages included 14 languages, and subsequent amendments added eight more. However, some argue that the Centre hasn't shown adequate interest in promoting inclusivity, excluding growing regional languages like Rajasthani, Ladakhi, Mizo, Garo, Khasi, and Sikkimese. The lack of representation for these languages has led to concerns about linguistic marginalisation and the erosion of cultural identities.

Nationalist Struggle and Linguistic Identity

During the independence struggle, leaders promised linguistic states in recognition of linguistic nationality. Linguistic nationalism had grown in India but remained submerged in Indian nationalism. The Madras state witnessed a tragic linguistic state movement in the 1950s, prompting the Centre to reorganise the country. This reorganisation has had a lasting impact on India's linguistic landscape, shaping the country's identity and politics.

Linguistic Reorganisation and Its Impact

The reorganisation of states on linguistic lines in the 1960s gave birth to nativist politics. Language is no longer just a means of communication but a cornerstone of selfhood. This shift has led to a renewed focus on linguistic identity, with many states asserting their unique cultural and linguistic heritage. The linguistic reorganisation of states has also created new challenges, such as managing linguistic diversity within states and promoting national integration.

NEP's Focus on Indian Languages

The National Education Policy aims to promote Indian languages, usage, and vibrancy. Teaching in mother tongues/regional languages can build an equitable education system and promote Indian arts and culture. However, the implementation of this policy has been met with resistance in some states, highlighting the complexities of language policy in India.

Challenges to Weaker Languages

Reports indicate that the Lakshadweep administration has dropped Mahal and Arabic from school curricula, replacing them with Hindi. This attempt to bulldoze cultural diversity is concerning, especially when restoring the Indian knowledge system is a key NEP agenda. The erosion of linguistic diversity can have far-reaching consequences, including the loss of cultural heritage and identity.

Global Context and Emotional Dimension

Language issues have triggered violent agitations worldwide, such as the 1971 Bangladesh language movement. Many countries, like Spain and Nigeria, experience linguistic tensions. The emotional dimension of language is a potent force, capable of shaping identities and fueling conflicts. In India, the language issue has the potential to create deep-seated divisions, making it essential to address these concerns through dialogue and consensus-building.

The Crying Need of the Hour

India's faster economic growth may face challenges if linguistic issues aren't addressed. Leaders must engage in open dialogues to prepare a grand consensus foundation through sympathy, cooperation, and mutual trust. In a globalised world, English is crucial for competing in the global market. Given India's multicultural traditions and global context, English can foster unity without hindering diversity. The need of the hour is to find a balance between promoting linguistic diversity and ensuring national integration.

In conclusion, the language issue in India is complex, with deep-seated emotional and cultural dimensions. Finding a consensus-driven solution requires dialogue, cooperation, and mutual trust. By acknowledging the diversity of languages and cultures in India, we can work towards a more inclusive and equitable society. The future of India's growth and development depends on our ability to navigate these complexities and find a solution that promotes linguistic diversity while fostering national integration.

Fr. Felix Raj is the Vice Chancellor and Prabhat Kumar Datta is Adjunct Professor, Political Science, both at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. Views expressed are personal