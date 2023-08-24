A concerning connection

The menstrual cycle is a natural gift to women, facilitating the process of bringing new life into the world. Each woman experiences this cycle approximately 450 times in her life, spanning around 3,500 days. Therefore, it is crucial for women to understand their menstrual cycles and their impact on their health.



A normal physiological phase called menstruation starts during adolescence when the progestational endometrium is torn, causing blood loss and other hormonal changes. The hormones estrogen and progesterone interact intricately during the typical menstrual cycle. Normal conditions call for it to happen every 28 to 35 days, with blood flow lasting 3 to 5 days and an average blood loss of 30 to 80 ml. It is determined by the girl's general health as well as her social and dietary circumstances. The axis of the hypothalamus, pituitary, and ovary is responsible for coordination.

When a woman is in her ovulatory menstrual cycle, her hormones are constantly altering. It alters a number of bodily functions, including the cardiovascular, respiratory, thermal, and metabolic, all of which have an impact on the physiology of exercise. The early follicular phase, ovulation phase, and mid-luteal phase are the three other major phases of a menstrual cycle. Low estrogen and low progesterone levels are characteristics of the early follicular phase. High estrogen and low progesterone levels define the ovulatory period. High levels of progesterone and estrogen are present in the mid-luteal phase. It is further divided into early, mid, and late follicular phases as well as ovulation, early, mid, and late luteal phases.

Oestrogen, progesterone, follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH) are the four hormonal indicators of the menstrual cycle that fluctuate continually during the course of the cycle. The autonomic nerve system and metabolic processes are impacted by these changes in female steroid hormone levels.

Consequently, several physiological factors and physical performance may alter as the menstrual cycle progresses. It is unknown, nevertheless, how the menstrual cycle phase affects exercise performance, particularly muscular strength. Your uterus contracts during your menstrual cycle to aid in the expulsion of its lining. The uterine muscles contract as a

result of hormone-like molecules (prostaglandins) involved in pain and inflammation. More severe menstrual cramps are linked to higher prostaglandin levels.

Heavy lifting during the menstrual cycle can actually cause what is called a uterine prolapse.

A few people are more prone to uterine prolapse than others. Certain sections have particular risk factors that make them more vulnerable to prolapse, such as women who are obese, have had multiple births or given birth to large infants, have previously experienced uterine prolapse, are older or have already experienced menopause. Some women will lift heavy objects for the majority of their lives without experiencing uterine prolapse.

Bloating and water retention are common in some females. You become more exhausted while lifting weights during your period than you would during a typical workout. This occurs as a result of energy loss. Your cramps may get worse if you lift weights while on your period. This is due to the intense pressure that comes with hauling weights. It's crucial not to strain oneself. If you feel comfortable using hormonal contraceptives, you can take the recommended dosage. Weightlifting too hard while on your period can make you feel uncomfortable and extremely painful in your lower abdomen. Thus, hormonal contraceptives can aid you if you are experiencing severe menstrual issues.

Exercise will undoubtedly make you feel better because your body already has a hormonal imbalance, but heavy lifting can be problematic because it increases the chance of uterine prolapse and other concerns.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Dept of Physiotherapy, and Clinical Training & Placement Coordinator at Galgotias University. Views expressed are personal