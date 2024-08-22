A cinematic jugalbandi

From sepia tones to colour, silent to dialogues, cinema and the film industry have come a long way. Along this journey, technology has been a constant companion. As technology evolves, the filmmaking process also evolves. Technology plays a key role in assisting the filmmaker to transport the audience to his or her own world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are the latest editions in the tech world. The integration of AI has created a ripple effect in all sectors across the world, including the film industry, making one thing certain: AI is here to stay, and it is redefining the future of filmmaking and storytelling.

Prior to the advent of AI, filmmaking was, and will always be, an intricate process of translating vision into visuals. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal through their works carefully showcased contrast, humanism and the complexities of caste & poverty. William Wyler’s epic film ‘Ben Hur’ displayed grandeur through meticulous set designs and practical effects long before the era of CGI. Orson Welles’s ‘Citizen Kane’ was greatly appreciated for its cinematography and storytelling. Roberto Benigini’s ‘Life is Beautiful’ captured humour, tragedy and innocence. While reflecting on these classics, it allows us to appreciate the magic created by these filmmakers and their ability to produce cinema with minimum technology. Their works continue to inspire us, reiterating that the heart of cinema lies in storytelling.

As technology evolved, incorporation of visual effects or VFX, animations and other CGI became common in the filmmaking process. Filmmakers such as James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, the creators of Marvel franchise, SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali series’, are some who have woven CGI in their filmmaking process. The integration of AI into filmmaking has sparked a lively debate among the industry professionals: Is AI a boon or a bane for the creative industry? Looking at one side, AI can aid the filmmaker at various stages of production, especially in pre-production, such as creating scene layout descriptions, visualising characters, set designing and much more. AI can also serve as a real boon to VFX artists, in concept art generation, automated storyboarding, and real-time animatic creation, allowing the creator to achieve their vision. There are also AI tools to assist filmmakers to write scenes and develop characters. Guhan Senniappan in his Tamil film ‘Weapon’ uses AI to create a two-and-a-half-minute scene which helped in significantly reducing the production time. AI also improves the post-production processes like editing, colour correction and sound design in films by maintaining high technical standards while preserving the artistic integrity of the movie.

The recent Mumbai International Film Festival, 2024, saw a panel discussion on ‘The magic of AI (Artificial Intelligence)’, highlighting the influence of AI in filmmaking, its scope and ethical considerations. The panellists discussed the endless potential of AI; they acknowledged that AI has democratised the filmmaking process by levelling the playing field for outsiders. They also appreciated the efficiency of AI for handling mundane tasks, giving filmmakers the freedom to focus on the heart of cinema; storytelling, character development and the emotional connection that captivates audiences. Discussions were also held on the ethical usage and the overdependence on AI; the panellists agreed on the importance to act responsibly while using AI. Sankar Ramakrishnan, a Senior Filmmaker and AI Expert, emphasised AI's ability to streamline production tasks with remarkable precision, reducing time and labour on set. However, he also warned against over-reliance on technology, urging filmmakers to stay actively engaged in the creative process. Ujwal Nirgudkar and Sanath PC further distinguished between traditional and generative AI, highlighting how these advancements can democratise filmmaking while underscoring the ethical responsibilities involved. The panellists collectively stressed the need for a balanced approach, ensuring AI enhances rather than overshadows the art of storytelling.

On a global scale, AI's presence in film festivals is growing, with major events like Cannes, Sundance, and Berlinale embracing AI-driven innovations. These festivals have showcased AI-assisted films and hosted panels on AI’s intersection with cinema. While AI's potential to democratise filmmaking has been widely praised, there remains concern over the risk of homogenising creativity. The 2024 EY report #Reinvent highlights AI's significant financial impact on the industry as well. AI is projected to boost the Indian Media & Entertainment sector by INR 450 billion by 2027, driving a 10 per cent revenue growth and 15 per cent cost efficiency. This financial potential is linked to AI's ability to automate tasks, reduce production costs, and enhance monetisation strategies through targeted advertising and dynamic pricing, making AI an essential tool for both large studios and independent creators.

Like in the other sectors, AI poses a major question on the fear of loss of jobs. As AI takes over tasks traditionally performed by humans, there's a risk of job displacement within the industry. This sheds a light on the importance of reskilling and the evolving roles within filmmaking. As the film industry evolves, filmmakers must use AI judiciously to enhance rather than overshadow the fundamental creative aspects of filmmaking. The role of AI maybe used for automating tasks, providing insights to the audience through data analysis and helping create intricate visual effects all the while prioritising the directors unique vision and the actors’ interpretive skills. This strategy aims to blend AI’s efficiency with the emotional richness of human creativity in a balanced manner. Looking ahead, it is crucial to establish industry standards and best practices for integrating AI. Collaboration among industry experts and educational programs in film schools can outline how AI tools should support, not subdue, human creativity. By promoting an environment where technology serves artistic goals, the film industry can maintain its emotional impact and continue to produce inspiring, entertaining, and thought-provoking stories, effectively bridging advanced technology with the timeless art of storytelling.

While AI, much like Google, may be a boon, it is imperative to remember that the control of these technologies lies in our hands. As goes the saying ‘With great powers comes great responsibility’, the same can be applied to a powerful tool like AI. Knowledge is power and it is our responsibility to use it wisely.

