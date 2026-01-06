A Call to Action

In a nation struggling with obesity, heart conditions and several lifestyle diseases, simple daily movements can be a remedy, as well as a public health initiative for communities at large. There is strong evidence that physical activity can help reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, certain cancers, and depression, while boosting energy levels, improving sleep quality, and enhancing mental sharpness. With these diseases claiming over 60 per cent of deaths in India, experts stress that ‘moving more’ needs to shift from a ‘nice habit’ to a ‘national necessity’.

India faces an emerging reality. National surveys reveal that a large chunk of adults—often over 50 per cent in urban areas — do not move enough, while heart problems, high blood pressure, and diabetes are increasing at an exponential rate. Simultaneously, jobs are becoming increasingly sedentary, and daily screen time is on the rise, particularly in high-density urban areas. Interestingly, physical activity, a free, accessible interventional form of ‘medicine,’ cuts these risks by up to 30 per cent, according to the WHO and ICMR, India’s own premier health organisation. However, its use is on the decline – we use a remote to change the TV channel, we order food using an App, we use the car to go shopping, etc.

Why Move

Any energy-burning action counts as physical activity, including walks to the local shop, stair climbing at home, gardening, cycling short distances, chasing kids in the park, or even dancing. These are not elite workouts but everyday motions that build muscle strength and endurance. Several Indian and International research studies have shown that even as little as 30 minutes of daily walking and or exercise reduces obesity and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Beyond physical gains, body movement leads to changes in the brain. It triggers the release of neurotransmitters and endorphins that help combat stress and anxiety, sharpen mental focus, and alleviate insomnia. In a country where mental health issues have quietly risen, especially post-COVID, physical activity offers a cheap method of addressing mental health problems without the use of strong and expensive medicines.

Clear Targets for Every Age Group

India’s Ministry of Health guidelines provide weekly goals for physical activity. Children aged 5-17 need at least 60 minutes of daily fun and vigorous play — such as running, playing football, or skipping rope — for growth, while also reducing the amount of time spent in front of screens. While adults aged 18-64 should aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, such as walking, swimming or yoga. Older adults over 65 years old, in addition to regular exercise, should also include balance drills, such as tai chi, which can help prevent falls that are common among seniors. The mantra across all ages should be to start small and build steadily. Secondly, “Zero activity worsens health; movement improves it.”

Barriers Holding India Back

It is reported that awareness exists; however, action lags. Urban Indians most often cite missing footpaths, potholed roads and unsafe parks after dark as to why they do not go for a walk. Additionally, adults report that extended office hours and travel times leave little room for exercise. At the same time, kids complain of having no time due to after-school tuitions, homework, and time spent on social media. Monsoon rains, winter smog and pollution in Urban cities, and summer heatwaves further prevent outdoor physical activities.

National community research highlights screen time as a significant contributor to reduced physical activity, with adults averaging 7-8 hours of daily screen time and teens even more. In addition, pollution in Delhi often reaches an AQI over 300, making outdoor activities risky and leading to heart and breathing problems. Knowledge and awareness about the benefits of exercise alone fail as a means to achieving a healthy lifestyle; success demands family cooperation and incentives, workplace nudges, and city planners building walking paths, cycling lanes, and/or green spaces.

Everyday Hacks to Get Moving

No gym fees required—incorporate activity into daily routines—exchange car rides for walks or bike rides on trips of less than 1 km. Take frequent breaks, including 2-minute stretches every hour. Stand during calls and pace while brainstorming. Use stairs at home or wherever available; it burns calories efficiently. Turn family evenings into active events: post-dinner walks, indoor cricket, or Bollywood dance-offs.

Tech aids that promote exercises and or activities are plenty: free apps like Google Fit or Indian ones, such as HealthifyMe, track steps, gamify goals, and send reminders. Wearables, now priced under Rs 2,000, motivate users with badges and points, and have gained popularity among Delhi’s young professionals.

Active Neighbourhoods and Institutions

Efforts to promote activities multiply when communities participate. Schools must revive mandatory Physical Education and assembly exercises, beyond cricket. Daily 30-minute exercise drills cut childhood obesity by 20 per cent, according to pilot studies conducted in Tamil Nadu. Corporations in Gurugram have pioneered “ outdoor meetings and treadmill desks to ease 9-to-5 lethargy.

Resident groups in urban colonies organise early morning ‘laugh’ yoga sessions, and or park clean-ups, fostering a sense of community, sustainability, safety and habit. Governments have also stepped up: Haryana’s park revamps and UP’s cycle tracks are promising initiatives. When cities promote walkability—like Chandigarh’s green belts and safe pedestrian pavements—activity rates and Health improve organically. Policy also plays a significant role in promoting Health through exercise. The National Health Mission pushes “Fit India” with workplace challenges and rural sports fests. Higher Education Institutions train future leaders to integrate physical activity into their curricula, linking it to public health goals.

Small Steps, Big Wins

India’s health crisis demands urgency, but success lies in simplicity. A homemaker starting with market walks might help reverse pre-diabetes; a Mumbai teen reducing gadget use might make time for skating, which may lead to him shedding excessive fat. For families, it is legacy-building: active parents raise physically and cognitively healthy kids. A fitter India means vibrant youth, productive workers, and healthy elders dancing at weddings. Moving more is not elite advice; it is every citizen’s affordable health shield for tomorrow. Start today—10 brisk minutes of walking, fewer chairs, more play.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a Professor & Dean of Physiotherapy & Sports Sciences and Vice Dean of Public Health & Human Development at O.P. Jindal Global University