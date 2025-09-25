A Call for Heart Health

Every heartbeat is a quiet miracle. It happens over 1,00,000 times a day — a silent rhythm that keeps us alive. Yet this miracle is being silenced far too soon, and far too often. As we mark World Heart Day on September 29, 2025, we are reminded that cardiovascular disease accounts for approximately 31 per cent of all deaths in our nation, with non-communicable diseases together causing over 65 per cent of total mortality. Behind this grim reality lie tens of millions of people silently living with high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity, often without even knowing the risks they face.

The magnitude of this challenge is undeniable. Estimates suggest that about 220 million Indian adults have high blood pressure, but only one in ten has it under control. More than 100 million already suffer from diabetes, while another 135–140 million are prediabetic, carrying a hidden risk of future cardiac complications. Over 30 per cent of urban adults are overweight or obese, and these conditions, once more prevalent in cities, are now rising in rural areas as well. Physical inactivity adds to the burden, with 44 per cent of adults failing to meet the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week. These risk factors, many of which remain undiagnosed, significantly increase the likelihood of heart disease.

What makes this crisis even more alarming is the shift toward younger patients. A nationwide study reports that nearly 30 per cent of adults over age 45 already have cardiovascular diseases. However, even more concerning is the rise in cases among younger adults. Estimates indicate that 12–20 per cent of patients with coronary artery disease are currently under 40 years old. Hospital admissions for acute coronary syndromes among those aged 25–40 rose by over 30 per cent between 2010 and 2020. India is experiencing what experts have termed a “premature heart disease epidemic.” If left unchecked, this growing crisis could emotionally and financially devastate families, while also placing a significant burden on India’s economic growth. In fact, the World Economic Forum estimates that between 2012 and 2030, India could lose over USD 2.17 trillion in economic growth due to heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Therefore, this is not just a health issue — it’s an economic issue as well.

While the scale of the problem is overwhelming, there is a silver lining. The good news is that nearly 80 per cent of heart attacks and strokes are preventable with timely detection and care. As the Illness to Wellness Foundation commemorates World Heart Day under the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat,” it stands as a call to action, that every heartbeat matters, and with the right steps, prevention is possible.

Encouragingly, India has already taken decisive steps and system–wide interventions to strengthen its heart healthcare systems and invest in long-term solutions. Under the flagship Ayushman Bharat program, over 1.6 lakh Health and Wellness Centres have been established nationwide, offering free medicines, diagnostics, and preventive services, including routine screenings for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) actively support early detection and management at the primary healthcare level.

Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has extended cashless health coverage to nearly 40 per cent of India’s population, significantly improving access to critical care. In its first five years alone, the scheme has supported over 6 crore hospitalisations, including thousands of life-saving cardiac interventions such as angioplasties, pacemaker implantations, and bypass surgeries.

To further reduce risk factors, the government is promoting healthy lifestyles through campaigns like Fit India, Eat Right India and Poshan Abhiyaan, all emphasising early detection, balanced diets, physical activity, and heart health monitoring. Preventive heart health is undoubtedly the cornerstone of India’s response to the growing disease burden. Simple, consistent steps—such as regular blood pressure checks, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress through yoga, meditation, and adequate sleep can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease. These actions, especially for urban populations dealing with high mental and physical strain, are critical in stemming the tide of heart disease in India.

I firmly believe harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology will be a game-changer in the fight against heart disease. Artificial intelligence is already helping doctors interpret ECGs and detect silent arrhythmias with greater precision. Robotic-assisted surgeries are making complex cardiac procedures safer and faster, while telemedicine platforms connect patients in remote areas to specialists in urban centers. Additionally, portable devices allow individuals to monitor their blood pressure, heart rate, and glucose levels at home, bridging the gap between diagnosis and everyday care. If scaled systematically, these innovations could help India overcome infrastructure and manpower challenges, bringing advanced cardiac care to underserved rural regions. This technological leap not only promises to revolutionise healthcare delivery but also aligns India with global best practices in medical care.

Equally important is raising awareness. Even the best healthcare infrastructure will fall short if people delay screenings or overlook early symptoms. In this context, social media can be a powerful tool, offering a platform for life-saving information. Through simple, clear messages about blood pressure checks, healthier diets, regular exercise, and stress management, these platforms have the potential to reach millions, particularly the youth, who are both at risk and key agents of change. By leveraging digital platforms creatively, we can amplify these efforts and spread awareness to even wider audiences. Awareness, when paired with timely action, can become one of our strongest defences against cardiovascular disease.

That is precisely the spirit behind this year’s message – “Don’t Miss a Beat”, which encapsulates both urgency and hope in equal measure. The urgency lies in the fact that every missed screening, every ignored symptom, and every instance of uncontrolled hypertension can lead to irreversible and often fatal damage. But the hope is powerful. If India can achieve the twin goals of increasing hypertension control rates by 50–60 per cent and raising levels of moderate physical activity by just 20 per cent, we stand to save millions of lives in the coming decade.

This World Heart Day, I urge every Indian—families, communities, healthcare workers, and policymakers to cherish every heartbeat and turn awareness into action. I am certain that robust government initiatives, active community engagement, and committed institutional support, together, will go a long way in addressing the growing burden of heart disease and improving cardiovascular health across the nation. At the Illness to Wellness Foundation, we reaffirm our commitment to support government efforts, amplify public awareness, and stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in this national mission.

As the Charaka Samhita, one of the foundational texts of Ayurvedic medicine, states: ‘The heart is the seat of life’, therefore, in safeguarding it, we are not only preserving individual well-being but also securing the health of our future generations.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation