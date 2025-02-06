A burning concern

The anti-immigration policies of the new dispensation in the US seem to spoil the ‘American dream’ of hundreds of thousands of migrating students. High rates of denials of H-1B visas as witnessed during President Trump’s first term, may resurface making migration extremely difficult. Besides, it is also feared that restrictive changes in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) extension for STEM graduates (the main post-graduation work opportunity), and shortening of visa duration (F-1 visa) as opposed to “duration of status” policy (i.e. stay as long as one needs to in the status of a student), may ruin career prospects of the migrant students. Currently, according to the Open Doors Report, out of around 2,70,000 Indian students in the US only about 69,000 are enrolled in OPT.

Data from MEA shows that migration of Indian students to various countries has been on the rise; in 2022 when it was 7.5 lakhs, it rose to 9.3 lakhs in 2023 and 13.3 lakhs in 2024. Out of 101 countries where Indian students are currently pursuing higher education, Canada seems to be the much sought-after destination with 4,27,000 Indian students followed by the US with 3,37,630, UK with 1,85,000, Australia with 1,22,202, Germany with 42,997, UAE with 25,000, and Russia with 24,940.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.b considers student migration as positive for it opens up opportunities for higher education, professional development, and skill acquisition, besides contributing to the economies of both sending and receiving countries. The UN agenda for 2030 underscores the importance of managing student mobility responsibly and facilitating orderly, safe, and regular migration pathways for students. But there are no conventions or protocols by the UN binding member nations to that effect. For example, Australia requires students to show evidence of $29,710 to be eligible for a student visa, (a 17% hike from previous levels) while Canada imposed a sealing on the number of student visas at 3,60,000, (a 35% drop from 2023). Likewise, the UK has hiked the fees from £363 to £490, (an increase of 35%) and Immigration Health Surcharge from £675 to £1,035. The US has mandated additional documentation and verifications along with enhanced financial and academic qualifications. M visa applicants must be certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program while J visa applicants need sponsorship from a US-approved organisation.

It is paradoxical that when the migrant students contribute hugely to the revenues under ‘education export’ of the host countries and also constitute the bulk supply of qualified STEM workforce to their economies, the host nations are far from liberal in facilitating student migration. In 2022, the total amount of international student spending (CDN$37.3 billion) surpassed the value of Canada’s exports in many product categories, GAC (Global Affairs Canada) considers India to be the main driver of such growth since the biggest increase in revenues was from India (+47%, with 3,19,130 study permit holders in 2022) (https://monitor.icef.com). US higher education as a major export, generated $44 billion in revenue in 2019 alone. International education is worth about $51.0 billion to the Australian economy. According to the London Economic Analysis, a 2018-19 cohort of international students contributed US$ 35.9 billion to the UK economy an increase of 19% from the last time. In 2016, according to Dr Choudaha (Beyond $300 Billion: The Global Impact of International Students), 5.1 million post-secondary students, hugely contributed to the economies of host countries directly and indirectly to the tune of $300 billion, not to mention the intangible other benefits such as “academic, research, experiential, and cultural dimensions contributing towards an inclusive, innovative, and interconnected global society”.

India has higher stakes since it has now reportedly surpassed China in student migration. Studying abroad which once was a luxury for the aristocrats and royalty, is now a necessity for the middle classes to secure a decent job with a reasonable package either abroad or at home, especially for students of STEM. A finding by Erasmus Impact study says that academic competence acquired through international courses helps employability greatly. Higher learning institutions abroad in specialised fields like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy etc. provide access to cutting-edge research facilities and expert faculty which enhances prospects of employability. Tech-led entrepreneurship encouraged new employment avenues in the gig economy and in data-related fields raising the demand for digital services in companies specialised in cloud computing, cybersecurity and remote collaboration tools. Hence the beeline for reputed institutions abroad.

Currently, the world is going through turbulent times due to regional wars and armed conflicts making migration a risky venture. Thousands of Indian students in Ukraine returned home in 2021 without completing their courses. Anti-immigration policies, market fluctuations, and rising costs of education further mar the prospects of migrant students not to mention racial discrimination and violence in host countries. Studyportals (www.studyportals.com) projects that there will be 51% more students studying in higher education institutions outside their own countries in 2030 than there were in 2015 and the student contingent from India will likely be the highest. Since most stakeholders belong to developing nations, the UN has a sound reason to intervene and make necessary conventions on the rights of ‘migrating students’ (different from migrant populations) that are conspicuous now by their absence.

India, through the NEP (2020), envisioned the transformation of Indian Universities to the levels of foreign universities focussing on research, critical thinking and problem-solving. But it is a long-drawn process involving huge infrastructure and inter-sectoral cooperation, before addressing the immediate needs of the present. Moreover, limited seats in professional higher learning institutions in the country is a limiting factor. For example, Indian students find countries like Russia, Georgia, China, and Kazakhstan etc as key destinations to pursue medical education since admission is easier. Under the umbrella of NEP Foreign Higher Education Institutions (FHEI) are allowed to open campuses in India and the UGC has issued guidelines in 2023 which inter alia insist on quality on par with home campuses and, reasonable fee structure. But till now only two universities have come forward—Australian institutes Deakin University and the University of Wollongong. World-class FHEIs find it impractical to transfer the ethos of their institutions built over decades to foreign lands.

A multipronged approach is necessary to address student migration with a view to both facilitating migration and also creating an alternative system of higher learning at home equivalent to those abroad. Firstly, bilateral negotiations with host countries must be in place from time to time on student visas and hassle-free admissions. Secondly, we need to devise ways and means to attract reputed foreign institutions to establish collaborative campuses in India as it happened in South Korea. Thirdly, capacity building of local institutions of higher learning needs to be taken up on mission mode by developing an efficient pool of faculty, and building infrastructure so that less expensive alternatives to foreign institutions are made available at home. Fourthly, the establishment of world-class philanthropic institutions of higher learning like Ashoka and Jindal, pioneering in liberal Arts, needs to be encouraged by providing concessions such as free land, and power and subsidising the overheads. Lastly, we must not forget to ensure an ecosystem of job market to encourage the foreign-educated Indian youth to return home for obvious reasons.

The writer is a former Addl. Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh. Views expressed are personal