Zubeen’s family files complaint with Assam CID, seeks probe into his death

Guwahati: The family of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg’s uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, said that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.

“We want a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to Zubeen’s death,” he said.

Garg’s wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.

“We have sought an investigation into those present on the yacht trip during which the fatal incident occurred, organiser of North East India Festival Shyamkanu Mahanta and others who may be associated with the incident,” another family member of Garg said.

Garg was in the Southeast Asian country to participate in the festival and had drowned while swimming without a life jacket in the sea on September 19 during the yacht trip, organised by members of the Singapore Assam Association.

The singer’s family also urged the police to take steps to secure the copyrights of the creative works of Garg.

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint from Garg’s family and are examining it.”

He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

A SIT member visited Garg’s residence in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said. “We wanted to ask certain queries, and our officers met the family. Their complete statements will be recorded once the rituals are completed,” he added.