Zubeen death: SIT team holds raids

Guwahati: Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, conducted separate raids at the residences of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma on Thursday, officials said.

Protesters demanded the arrest of both and the situation turned tense outside Sharma’s apartment block where the police baton-charged them after the mob threw stones at the police. An SIT team visited the Zoo Road residence of Mahanta where none of his family members, except for two helpers, were present in the house. He was the chief organiser of the festival in Singapore where the singer died by drowning on September 19.

Another team went to the apartment where Sharma lived in the Dhirenpara area of the city and found it locked. A group of people, which had gathered outside the residence of Garg’s manager, hurled stones at police vehicles following which the personnel

baton-charged them.