ZSI hosts event to honour women scientists, scholars

Kolkata: As a mark of tribute to the resilience, strength and achievements of women scientists, scholars, and changemakers and at the same time recognising the crucial support from their male colleagues and mentors, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) on Wednesday hosted an event .

The event titled "EXTRAORDI-Nari: Wings of Wishdom," was aimed at acknowledging the contributions of women in science and celebrating the collaborative spirit driving national progress.

The program began with an invocation, followed by a screening of the short film, "Wings, Fins & HER Footsteps," which highlighted the journeys of women in biodiversity and conservation science within ZSI. Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI who is the first woman to hold this position in the organization's 105-year history inaugurated the 'EXTRAORDI-Nari' logo . In her remark she emphasized the importance of gender equality, shared development, and the vital role of male allies within ZSI in promoting women's advancement.

The event featured the presentation of the WIZ Award-2025 (Women in Zoology) to four outstanding female students: Preeti Debnath, Sonali Gazi, Sayani Roy, and Loveli Mukherjee. These students were chosen for their academic performance and commitment to zoological sciences.