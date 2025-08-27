ZSI discovers two new Collembola species from Purulia & Ghoom hills

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has officially announced the discovery of two new species of Collembola, soil-dwelling micro-arthropods from Purulia and Ghoom hills in Darjeeling.

The newly-identified species have been named Salina aurantimaculata and Salina pseudomontana. The former is named for its distinctive bright orange pigment pattern, while the latter's name reflects its physical similarity to the species Salina montana.

The discovery was made by a research team from ZSI's Apterygota section, led by Guru Pada Mandal, with contributions from scientists Pritha Mandal and Surajit Kar. The findings were published in the international peer-reviewed taxonomic journal Zootaxa recently.

Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI, emphasised the ecological importance of Collembola and said: "Collembola are vital to soil health, contributing to topsoil structure, nutrient cycling and the decomposition of organic matter."

"Their role, though often overlooked, is fundamental to monitoring and maintaining the health of our ecosystems."

The new species are unique in their body chaetotaxy (arrangement of bristles), distinct body coloration and the structure of their furcula—a forked abdominal appendage. This appendage features a square mucro and an apical dental appendage. The species also possess composed eyes and lack body scales. Both new species belong to the cosmopolitan 'celebensis' group.