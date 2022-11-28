Zila Parishad results indicate people have shown mirror to BJP-JJP govt, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the results of the Zila Parishad elections indicate that the people of Haryana have shown the mirror to BJP-JJP and it is clear to everyone that the Congress is coming back to power in the 2024 election.

"Despite being in power, the BJP got a total of 5 per cent votes. The ruling party fielded candidates on the party symbol on its strongest seats. BJP got only 22 seats out of 411, it got success only on 5 per cent of the seats," Hooda stated.

"Similarly, people have also given a thrashing to BJP's indirect allies, Indian National Lok Dal and Aam Aadmi Party. Both the parties got only 3 per cent votes each. BJP-JJP, INLD and Aam Aadmi Party together got only 11 per

cent votes, while Independents and Congress-supported candidates got 87 per cent

votes," he stated.

Hooda said that the Congress, as per the tradition of the party, had decided not to contest this election on the symbol. "We did this because Congress believes that this is an election of brotherhood. Party leaders had supported independents at the local level. BJP or other parties contesting elections on the party symbol are now trying to mislead the public by staking a claim on Independent winning candidates," he added.