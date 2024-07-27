Zero tolerance towards crime in UP, no organised criminals left outside prison: Adityanath

New Delhi: Asserting that the 'rule of law' is the pre-condition for good governance in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday his state follows a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. He also said that Uttar Pradesh, which contributes 9.2 per cent to the national GDP, has established itself as the growth engine of the country and is now the second-largest economy in India. Speaking here at the Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath also said that special efforts are being made for the welfare of women and girls in Uttar Pradesh. He said the state's commitment to law and order has played a crucial role in achieving good governance. "Today, Uttar Pradesh boasts of a robust law-and-order system which has positively shifted perceptions about the state both nationally and internationally. This improvement is attributed to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime," Adityanath said. The chief minister also noted that 351 best practices from his state contributing to the goal of 'Developed India' are now uploaded on the 'NITI for States Portal' of the NITI Aayog.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh is recognised as a leading state in the country for ensuring punishment for criminals involved in crimes against women, and there are no organised criminals left in the state who are outside prison. At the meeting attended by several chief ministers and Union ministers, he also listed Uttar Pradesh's achievements in various schemes and said the state's mission is to realise Modi's vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced India. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a state with "unlimited potential" in recent years, as against being classified as BIMARU and seen as an obstacle to national development till seven years ago. The chief minister said that due to strong law and order, ease of doing business, investment-friendly policies and good governance, Uttar Pradesh has become the "dream destination" for investment in the country today. He also underlined the efforts being made by Uttar Pradesh to tackle the threat of cybercrime. Cybercrime police stations have been set up in every district, the chief minister said, adding that a cyber help desk is now operational at every police station. Adityanath also invited Prime Minister Modi to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in January 2025, noting that this holy occasion occurs once every 12 years. "The state government is committed to ensuring a clean, safe, and well-organised Maha Kumbh-2025. All preparations are nearing completion," he added.