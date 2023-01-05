Zero corruption in Road Transport and Highways Ministry: Nitin Gadkari

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said there is zero corruption in his Ministry.



He said the cost escalation in the national highway projects is almost nil, and he does not allow the contractors to meet him.

"The cost escalation is almost nil. Every year we do projects worth Rs five lakh crore and so far I have done Rs 50 lakh crore worth works. I don't allow contractors to meet me. There is zero corruption in our (NHAI) work," Gadkari said.

He was speaking to reporters here after inspecting the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway work.

According to him, his Ministry has improved the technical and financial qualification so that the project cost is below 35 per cent to 38 per cent.

"We are strict about the quality. If you have suspicion about the quality of work then you please let me know," Gadkari said.

To a query on the enormous delay in completing the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, the Minister said the project was caught in legal problem for quite sometime due to which it could not be completed on time.