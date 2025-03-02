‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’: Punjab Police launches massive anti-drug operation

Chandigarh: A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government has waged a decisive war against drugs ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ to wipe out drugs from the state, Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a massive state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots— the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances— across the state, leading to the arrest of 290 drug smugglers after registration of 232 FIRs, informed DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav here. The four-hour long operation has also led to the recovery of 8.14 kg heroin, 1.21 kg opium, 3.5 kg ganja, 19 kg poppy husk, 700 grams Charas, 16,238 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections and Rs 8.02 lakh drug money.

The development came a day after CM Mann asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state in coming three months. The Punjab govt has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs. DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, who was personally monitoring the state-level operation, said that the CASO was conducted from 9 am to 1 pm simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state and Spl DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters, Chandigarh were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation. He said the Punjab government has devised a 360 degree action plan to make the state drug-free completely, while also rehabilitating the drug users in the state. Police officers have been asked to trace the forward and backward linkages of all the cases being registered under the NDPS act and take strict action against those found in collusion with the drug smugglers, he added.