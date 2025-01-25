MillenniumPost
YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

BY MPost25 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST
New Delhi: YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy on Saturday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons. He met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.

Reddy later told reporters that despite having three and half years left in his six-year term in Rajya Sabha, he has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.

"I have submitted my resignation to the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha and he has accepted the same," Reddy told reporters after meeting Dhankhar.

