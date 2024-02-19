YSRCP and TDP in touch with BJP for alliance

AMARAVATI: In the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, both the ruling YSRCP and its rival TDP are in touch with the BJP to explore political alliances, though no concrete announcement has emerged so far.

On February 8, TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah late at night in New Delhi, setting off speculation that they negotiated a possible political alliance. A source said that “TDP and BJP are forming an alliance” which could be announced in a few days’ time. Though TDP was planning to release its list of election candidates by February 10, the source observed that it got delayed due to the alliance talks.

Following Naidu’s meeting, back channel consultations are still going on with the BJP to seal the deal, the source added.

According to Tirunagari Jyoshna, a TDP spokesperson, the list of candidates was likely to be announced by February 20. Jyoshna highlighted that TDP and BJP have an impressive legacy of winning elections together. TDP is already in partnership with Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, an NDA ally from the southern state.

Recently, dissident YSRCP MP from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, said that TDP, BJP and Janasena will form an alliance to ‘trounce’ Chief minister and ruling YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Within hours of Naidu culminating his New Delhi visit on February 9, Reddy rushed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking another wave of speculation on a political alignment.