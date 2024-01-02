YSR Telangana party chief to meet Cong leaders today

HYDERABAD: Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana party, will travel to Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the merger of her party with the Congress, sources here said on Tuesday.



Sharmila, who chaired her party meeting on Tuesday, said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a “crucial” announcement in Delhi tomorrow.

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sources said that Sharmila will be given a post in Congress at the national level and is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states.