YS Sharmila likely to join Congress

New Delhi: With politicians are switching their sides in the poll-bound states of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress may soon get a ‘celebrated’ leader to its side in Andhra Pradesh as YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila is likely to join the grand old party. According to party insiders, key leaders of Congress are in regular touch with Sharmila and the announcement of her joining the party may come soon. However, YSRTP has not yet commented on the reports of Sharmila joining Congress.



Notably, the YSRTP supremo had floated her party after a fallout with her brother and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the 2019 state and general elections. Jagan, who quit the Congress and started the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2011, won the state polls with a staggering majority of 151 out of 175 assembly seats by defeating the then ruling Telugu Desam Party. Reacting to the development, Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan said, “We welcome Sharmila and her mother YS Vijaya Lakshmi into the Congress if they can join as ordinary party workers. But there will be no special importance for them. The Congress leadership will never give undue prominence to the YSR family members again.”