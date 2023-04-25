YS Sharmila granted bail in cops ‘assault’ case

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila, a day after she was arrested by police here for allegedly assaulting police personnel following an altercation with them outside her residence in the city.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was produced before the court after her arrest on Monday which remanded her to judicial custody till May 8 and she was lodged in a jail here.

Sharmila had also moved a bail petition which the court had posted for Tuesday after issuing notice to the police.

After hearing the arguments and counter-arguments, the court today granted her conditional bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties. She was directed not to leave the country without court’s permission and also to cooperate with the investigation.