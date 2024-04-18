Youtuber nabbed for false B’luru airport stay video

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old Youtuber was arrested for allegedly entering the Kempegowda International Airport here, recording a video and later falsely claiming that he spent an entire day there, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Gowda, a resident of Yelahanka here, entered the airport with a ticket of Chennai-bound Air India flight on April 7 at around 12 pm, they said.

According to the police, he did not board the flight “deliberately” and, instead, was roaming around the airport recording a video on his mobile phone. On April 12, he uploaded the alleged video on his YouTube channel, which has nearly 1.13 lakh subscribers, falsely claiming that he had spent an entire day at the airport and had ventured into many areas of the airport premises hoodwinking security.

The alleged video was later on deleted by him. After recording the video, he left the airport claiming to the security personnel that he had missed his flight. Since he had a valid ticket and boarding pass, the security personnel did not suspect him, he said. Preliminary investigation said he did it for publicity and also his claims in the alleged video were an exaggeration, he added.