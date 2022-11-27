YouTuber arrested in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a YouTuber for allegedly posting objectionable tweets from the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party's media cell, officials said on Sunday.



SP leaders, however, said the arrested man does not have any links with the party.

On November 23, journalist Manish Pandey registered a complaint at Hazratganj police station against an unidentified person running the SP media cell Twitter handle (@MediaCellSP), police said.

The complainant alleged that the SP media cell posted a tweet about the Gorakhnath mutt and he replied that it should refrain from making such posts as the mutt is the centre of devotion for crores of people, they said.

After this, the complainant said, "insulting and humiliating" tweets were posted from the Twitter handle against him.

In a tweet on November 20, the SP media cell had alleged that people from the mutt were involved in illegal mining. The tweet, however, did not name any mutt. Additional Commissioner of Police, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told that prima facie Anil Yadav posted the tweets from the Twitter handle of the SP media cell.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, he said.