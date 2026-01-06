YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi under scanner as ED conducts fresh searches

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, has conducted fresh search operations at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow, and Varanasi in connection with an illegal online betting and gambling case under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches were carried out on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, at premises linked to social media influencer and YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi, as well as various online gaming and betting applications suspected to be involved in the generation and laundering of proceeds of crime (PoC).

During the latest searches, the ED seized and froze two high-end luxury vehicles—a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4—belonging to Anurag Dwivedi under the provisions of the PMLA. In addition, several incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized.

Earlier, on December 17, 2025, the ED had conducted searches at 10 premises in Lucknow, Unnao, and Delhi linked to Dwivedi.

Those operations led to the seizure of four luxury vehicles—a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes, a Ford Endeavour, and a Thar—along with incriminating

documents, digital devices, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh.