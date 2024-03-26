YouTube removes over 2.2 million videos in India

New Delhi: YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos in India between October and December 2023 for the violation of its community guidelines, with the country topping the list of video takedowns ahead of nations like the US and Russia.

Singapore with 1,243,871 video takedowns ranked second on that list and the United States (788,354) was placed third, according to YouTube’s data

on video removals by the country/region of upload.

Indonesia ranked fourth (770,157), while for Russia the number of video takedowns stood at 516,629, as per YouTube’s Community Guidelines

Enforcement report that provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how the Google-owned platform enforces policies.