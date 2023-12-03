Youth to play vital role in realising vision of developed India: CM Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the youth will play an important role in realising the vision of a ‘Developed India’ over the next 25 years.



The chief minister interacted with young adults through audio conferencing during ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ program on Saturday.

Approximately 22,000 enthusiastic youth actively participated in the discussion, sharing their perspectives on the future path of the nation.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of the Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture Department Amit Agarwal was also present on this occasion.

He said that several initiatives such as ‘Make in India,’ ‘Skill India,’ ‘Digital India,’ ‘Standup India,’ and ‘Startup India,’ have been launched by PM Modi to channel this potential positively.

Khattar said that the impact of these programs is evident in their success in creating employment opportunities for the youth, equipping them with the skills needed for self-employment, fostering digital proficiency, and empowering them to initiate and establish their own businesses.

Khattar expressed that to actualize PM Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation within the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, it is imperative to strengthen the four Amrit Pillars, comprising our youth power, women power, farmers, and the middle and poor classes.