Youth should remain vigilant against divisive forces: J-K LG

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing school and college students on Tuesday, warned against "divisive forces trying to destabilise the country".

Sinha, who attended the valedictory function of 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' in Jammu, applauded the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to be a catalyst for change.

The LG administration is committed to harnessing the potential of youth and providing them with the resources they need to achieve their full potential, he said.

"Many times, anti-social elements try to mislead the youth. But if your resolve is strong, if your determination is connected to nation-building, then no force can divert you from the path of creation.

"Your commitment to a developed India, your devotion to the motherland, and your dedication to the progress of society will keep you away from futile thoughts and meaningless actions, and will engage you only in constructive work," the LG said.

The responsibility of creating a developed India is in the youths' hands, Sinha added.

The LG called upon the youth to take a leadership role and set clear goals for nation-building.

“Our youth are key to shaping the prosperous future, preserving cultural values, and driving innovation. They have the onerous responsibility of contributing to the growth and progress of society to propel the country forward," he said.

Asking the youth to take advantage of technological interventions, he said that artificial intelligence will help in building a better India. "Today’s youth must seek good and better alternatives through the medium of artificial intelligence."

The LG felicitated the students who excelled during the 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' programme. He also called for making this initiative a regular feature.