‘Youth should embrace spiritual wisdom to maintain balance in life’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that in today’s era of mobile technology and social media, the younger generation must not drift away from their cultural roots in the pursuit of modernity. He said that youth should embrace spiritual wisdom and the message of karma as taught by Lord Shri Krishna to maintain balance in life.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the Shri Krishna Kripa Prerna Utsav organised to celebrate the birthday of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand in Gurugram late Thursday evening.

Saini extended his heartfelt wishes to Swami Gyananand on his birthday and received his blessings during the event. The festival also saw the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saints from across the country, and renowned Bhajan singers.

Welcoming saints from various parts of the country as well as “Haryana’s daughter” and Delhi Chief Minister Gupta, Saini praised their presence and contribution to the cultural spirit of the event.

In his address, he encouraged the youth to embrace values of love and sacrifice, irrespective of the professions they choose — be it as doctors, engineers, or entrepreneurs. “Whenever you find time, read at least two verses from the Gita,” he urged, highlighting the timeless relevance of spiritual texts. “Our goal is to ensure that future generations not only read about Indian culture in books but also live it...”