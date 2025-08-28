Youth sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of minor girl in New Town

Kolkata: In a major development in the New Town rape and murder case which took place about seven months ago, the accused toto driver Soumitra Roy was convictedcand awarded life imprisonment by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, Barasat on Wednesday.

On February 8 morning, body of a 14-year-old girl was found from a bush near the Lohapool which triggered massive tension in the area.

Investigation revealed that the minor had left home on February 7 evening following an argument with her mother. During the autopsy it was found that the minor was raped before being killed. While probing the case, police checked multiple CCTV footage and spotted the girl in Gouranganagar area.

While checking the footage, the girl was seen boarding a toto late on February 7 night. After two days, police identified the toto driver and arrested him. After completing the investigation police filed a chargesheet against Roy. In the chargesheet police Chad mentioned that Roy had assured the girl to take her home safely from Jagatpur.

On Monday, the POCSO Court, Barasat held Roy guilty for murder and rape as per the provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. On Wednesday he was awarded with life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000. Failing to pay the fine amount will attract and an additional five years imprisonment.