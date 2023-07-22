Youth seeking govt jobs in UP to show asset and anti-dowry affidavit

Lucknow: In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that youths applying for government jobs in the state will now be required to fulfill two compulsory conditions before their appointments are finalized.



One, they will have to disclose their assets and two will be required to submit an affidavit saying they would not accept dowry.

The decision comes as part of the government’s effort to ensure transparency and assess the candidates’ marital status and attitudes towards dowry.

According to the latest directive, all successful candidates who pass the State and Senior Subordinate Services Examination will need to submit a series of crucial affidavits and certificates within one month of receiving their job offer letter. These essential documents include declarations of not being debtors or defaulters, confirming that they are not involved in polygamous relationships, and attesting that they have not accepted dowry or will not accept dowry in their marriage.

Furthermore, aspirants must disclose all their movable and immovable assets, proving their status as permanent members. The new measures aim to ensure transparency and accountability among government employees, while also promoting gender equality and discouraging the social evil of dowry. “The government has taken a stern stance on this matter, recognizing the importance of appointing individuals who hold strong moral principles and demonstrate a commitment to ethical conduct.” a senior official said.