Youth registered on HKRNL to get jobs in private sector as well: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the State government prioritises providing employment opportunities to theyouth along with imparting skill development.



Apart from recruiting employees on an outsourcing basis in government departments through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL), manpower will also be made available to the private sector as per their requirements, said Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the corporate during a ‘Corporate Vaartha’ programme held at Gurugram on Tuesday.

Notably, HKRNL had organised the corporate talk programme to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state in the private sector.

Praising the Skill India vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that Haryana has implemented this vision on mission mode as the state has opened Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Dudhola, Palwal, apart from setting up Haryana State Skill Development Authority under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

He said that along with skill development, several initiatives were also taken in the direction of providing employment opportunities. About eight lakh youth of the state are registered on the HKRNL portal. The private sector can meet its manpower requirements through this portal.

Clusters would be formed in every block under the PADMA Yojana. Under this 14,000 units will be encouraged in the MSME sector and 3.5 lakh employment opportunities will be generated, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that today Haryana has become the first choice of investors across the world. Due to the policies of the present State Government and the hardworking residents of the state, today the state is at the forefront in terms of per capita income among the big states of the country.

He informed that through HKRNL, the data of registered youth in categories like skilled, unskilled and management etc. will be shared with the corporate sector. The data will be available according to the standards set by the industry like education, experience etc.