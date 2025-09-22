Youth must take lead in building drug-free society, says Khattar

Chandigarh: A message of Drug-free society was spread through ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Gurugram today.

The marathon, which began from Laser Valley Parking, witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 10,000 youth. The event was flagged off by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh and Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam were also present at the event.

Union Minister Khattar, while addressing the youth who participated in the run, urged them to take the lead in building a drug-free society.

He said that addiction destroys an individual’s potential and weakens society. If youth stay away from drugs and focus on education, sports, and skill development, not only will their own future be secure but the entire society will progress.

Khattar said that nearly 65 per cent of India’s population today consists of youth, which is the nation’s biggest strength. Because of this strength, every district and state of the country can achieve new heights of development.

He further said that Haryana’s youth are excelling not only in the state but also across the nation, leaving their mark in fields such as sports, education, technology, and industry. Education and skill development are the true strengths of the youth, and if they continue on this path, their contribution in making India a developed nation will be of utmost importance.

Khattar further said that hard work must never be compromised in life, but along with hard work, staying healthy is equally important. For this, every individual must adopt yoga in daily life.