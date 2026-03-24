Youth must lead the way to realise martyrs’ dreams: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that March 23 holds unparalleled significance in India’s history. It is not merely a day of remembrance, but a day of resolve, when Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev laid down their lives, elevating the nation’s pride to new heights. He said the martyrdom of these immortal heroes continues to ignite the spirit of patriotism in every Indian even today.



Chief Minister Saini was addressing the ‘Swadeshi Mela and Youth Conference’ held in Nangal, Punjab, on Monday. He said this event is not just a programme, but a living resolve to build the India envisioned by our martyrs. He congratulated the Centre for Economic Policy Research and Swadeshi Jagran Manch for this inspiring initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the nature of revolution has changed in today’s times. Revolution no longer comes through swords, but through ideas, determination, and positive efforts. He emphasised that today’s revolution can be achieved through public awareness against drug abuse, providing youth with self-employment, and promoting the adoption of indigenous products.

He stated that ‘Swadeshi’ is the strong foundation of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. When citizens give priority to local products, they directly strengthen the country’s economy and bring stability to the lives of millions of artisans and small entrepreneurs. The principle of Swadeshi empowers individuals to stand on their own feet. Swadeshi is not just a word but an economic philosophy. He said that ‘Vocal for Local’ is not merely a slogan, but a campaign for nation-building. This is not just an exhibition of products, but a celebration of our indigenous spirit, and the message of Swadeshi must reach every household.

Advising youth against the blind race to go abroad, the Chief Minister cautioned that illegal and risky routes such as the ‘donkey route’ pose serious threats to life and often shatter families’ dreams. He said that India offers immense opportunities, and young people can achieve success within the country through their talent.

Expressing serious concern over the problem of drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that the brave land of Punjab, once known for its rich culture and prosperity, is now being targeted by drug traffickers. Drug addiction is a social curse that weakens individuals as well as the nation. He urged youth to stay away from drugs and to spread awareness in society to eradicate this menace. He highlighted yoga, sports, and a disciplined lifestyle as effective measures to combat drug addiction.

The Chief Minister said: “Shaheedi Diwas inspires us to remain committed to our duties and to work continuously for the unity, integrity, and prosperity of the nation.” He called upon the youth present to take a collective pledge to adopt Swadeshi, fight against drug abuse, and actively contribute to the country’s development.

Highlighting Haryana’s participation, he said that the state’s cultural heritage, tourism, environmental conservation efforts, and dairy products are major attractions at the fair, reflecting the state’s progress and prosperity.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that the Swadeshi Mela and Youth Conference in Nangal serves as a powerful platform uniting patriotism, self-reliance, and youth power. He congratulated the organizers for the successful event and expressed confidence that this initiative will provide new direction and energy to youth in nation-building.