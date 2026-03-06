Youth must become job creators through innovation in agri: J&K CM

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday highlighted the immense potential of agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the youth to transition from being job seekers to job creators by harnessing innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

He said initiatives such as the Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) are playing a crucial role in nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem and promoting innovation-driven enterprises in the Union Territory. “The youth must transition from being job seekers to job creators by harnessing innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said while addressing a startup outreach programme organised under JKCIP at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Jammu. Emphasising the vast scope of agriculture, the chief minister said that when deciding which industries should be established in the region, agriculture offers the greatest potential for success.

“There is a misconception that Jammu and Kashmir’s economy is driven solely by tourism. When I tell people that in our SGDP agriculture and horticulture are equally significant along with tourism, they are surprised. They have no idea how strong our agricultural ecosystem is,” he said.

He added that agriculture and allied sectors such as horticulture, fisheries and apiculture together form a vast economic network and offer significant opportunities for young entrepreneurs.