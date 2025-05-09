Youth held in Meerut for pro-Pak social media post

Meerut: Police have arrested a youth in Meerut for allegedly sharing objectionable pro-Pakistan content on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to Civil Lines Circle Officer Abhishek Tiwari, the accused has been identified as Zaid, who works at a salon in the Civil Lines locality.

A case has been registered against Zaid under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), Tiwari said.

In-charge of the Civil Lines police station, Satveer Atri, said the matter came to light after Vinod Jatav, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Meerut chapter, flagged “objectionable” posts on Zaid’s Instagram account.

The posts contained slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pakistan is right”, Atri said.

Police arrested Zaid after Jatav, accompanied by local residents, lodged a formal complaint against him at the Civil Lines police station, the officer said.