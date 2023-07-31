Youth drowns in river

Amit Sahani (18) drowned in a river in the Gulma area. He was a resident of Ward No. 18 of Siliguri. On Monday afternoon, when Amit’s body reached his house after post-mortem, the family and neighbours launched a protest alleging that his friends had murdered him. On Sunday, Amit had gone to Gulma for a picnic with six friends. They had consumed alcohol there. Thereafter, Amit and his friends went to take a bath in the river. At that time, one of them was drowning and Amit jumped into the river to save him. Amit then drowned instead as claimed by his friends. His friends then pulled him out of the water and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have started an investigation.