Youth clearing prelims of UPSC, HPSC and judicial exams to receive financial assistance: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that youth who clear the preliminary examinations of UPSC, HPSC, and Judicial Services will be provided financial assistance by the state government to support their further coaching expenses.



He stated that under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”, economically weaker candidates will receive financial assistance ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹70,000.

The CM was addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly selected candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held here today.

On this occasion, Cooperation minister Arvind Sharma, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal, OSD to the Chief Minister, Bharat Bhushan Bharti along with other senior officers, were present.

CM Saini said the present government had committed in its manifesto to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana’, and fulfilling that commitment, financial assistance will now be provided to economically weaker youth who clear the preliminary stages of UPSC, HPSC, and Judicial examinations.

He further detailed that students from families with an annual income up to ₹1 lakh will receive ₹70,000, those with income up to ₹1.80 lakh will receive ₹60,000, those with income between ₹1.80 lakh and ₹3 lakh will receive ₹50,000, and those with income between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh will receive ₹25,000.