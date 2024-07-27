Youth beaten to death in Siliguri’s Jhankar More

Siliguri: A youth was allegedly beaten to death by his friends over a dispute among them. The incident took place late on Thursday night at Jhankar More, Siliguri. The youth died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital.



The deceased has been identified as Dev Bhanu Bhuti (34 years). He was a

resident of Adarshnagar area in Siliguri and was a toto driver. Sources said, a few days ago, Dev had an altercation with some of his friends due to some unknown reasons. When he was returning home from work on Thursday night, he was allegedly surrounded and beaten up in the Jhankar More area. He was admitted to Siliguri District Hospital that night with severe injuries. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

A written complaint has already been filed at Khalpara Out Post by the deceased’s family.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.