Youth are growth engine of India: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Hisar (Haryana): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday dubbed the youth the growth engine of the country and called upon them to be proactive and innovative and embrace new technology to upskill and reskill themselves.



Thakur was delivering the convocation address at Om Sterling Global University in Hisar. He also inaugurated a community radio station, 90.0 'Bhavyavani', established at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the university. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Lok Sabha MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh were also present. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said, "The whole world is looking at India's youth with hope because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the growth engine of the world." "India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence and we need brain gain to make India a fully developed nation by 2047," he said.

To make India a developed nation, there should be immense possibilities of education, he said.

Thakur stressed upon holistic learning experience through multidisciplinary approach under the National Education Policy (NEP). "As they say, education is the great leveller, our government gives immense importance to it. You are well aware that it took more than 34 years to come out with NEP. I can say today that it was formulated with an emphasis on the multidisciplinary nature of studies to provide a holistic learning experience," he said.