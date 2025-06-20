Your words remain a source of strength for me: President Murmu on her 67th birthday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu turned 67 on Friday, as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries extended greetings to her and lauded her work to empower the downtrodden.

At an event in Dehradun, she was moved to tears as a group of visually impaired children sang a song to wish her on her birthday.

"I could not hold back my tears. They were singing so beautifully. They were singing from their heart," said Murmu, who is currently on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning Thursday, during her visit to the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities at Dehradun.

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. She was sworn in as the 15th president of India on July 25, 2022, making her the country's first tribal head of state.

"Thank you, dear fellow citizens, for wishing me on my birthday. Reading your messages leaves me with a deep sense of gratitude. Your kind words remain a source of inspiration and strength for me," the president said in a post on X.

Extending birthday wishes, Vice President Dhankhar said Murmu's extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to the highest constitutional office, epitomising modesty, simplicity and sublimity, reflects the true spirit of our democracy.

"She has consistently set the highest standards throughout her journey in public service, as MLA, governor and now as the president of the largest democracy—a legacy worth emulation. I was honoured to personally greet her yesterday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. May this birthday bring her abundant health, happiness and joy, and may the Almighty bless her with continued strength to serve our nation," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi also extended birthday greetings to the president and said her life, leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

"Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.

Murmu thanked the vice president and the prime minister for the birthday wishes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Murmu's steadfast commitment to social justice, empowerment of the poor and inclusive growth continues to inspire the nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also conveyed his greetings in a post on X, saying she is a "great inspiration" for the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik also wished Murmu on her birthday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said Murmu was the "symbol of service and simplicity". "I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for your long, healthy and glorious life," Adityanath posted on X.

Banerjee also extended birthday greetings to the president.

"May she be blessed with a long life, good health, and profound happiness as she continues to serve the nation with grace and dedication," she said.

In his message, Majhi described Murmu as the symbol of women power and pride of Odisha.

"Your life is an extraordinary example of struggle, dedication and success. Your journey from a common tribal family to Rashtrapati Bhavan is an inspiration for all people of India. Your simplicity, responsibility and dedication for the country are a model for all of us," Majhi wrote on X.

May India continue to progress under her leadership, he said.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed warm birthday wishes to the president, praying for her good and long life.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he hoped President Murmu's unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare and justice continues to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished Murmu on her birthday.

"Wishing you a healthy and long life," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.