'Your boundless love is my inspiration': actor Vijay's message to supporters after Erode rally

Chennai: TVK chief and actor Vijay has said he drew immense inspiration from the boundless love and support of the people, calling it his "greatest driving force". In a heartfelt social media post on Thursday, following his public rally in Erode, Vijay expressed gratitude for the turnout and the affection shown at the event. He emphasised that his entry into politics is a debt of gratitude to those who "raised and shaped" him throughout his career. "Always at every stage of my life, you (people of Tamil Nadu) have walked with me. I derive great inspiration from the boundless love and support you show. This inspiration is my greatest driving force," he wrote. Stressing the need for change, he said a new dawn must emerge for those trapped in the grip of poverty. "Time should not simply pass by in longing and dreams. That is why I began this political journey to work for you, who raised and shaped me," said the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Following the successful December 18 event, Vijay extended special appreciation to party Administrative Committee Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan for organising the grand event, General Secretary Anand, state executives, officials, volunteers, and the police for their efficient traffic and security arrangements. "We shall meet again. Victory is certain," he said. During the rally, Vijay launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it an "evil force". Echoing late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Vijay said they often described DMK as "theeya sakthi" (evil force). He positioned the TVK as a "thooya sakthi" (pure force). "MGR and Jayalalithaa fiercely opposed the DMK. I often wondered why they opposed the party so strongly. But now I understand the reason. The DMK is an evil force. That is why both of them opposed it until the very end. I am now saying the same thing they said. The DMK is an evil force. But the TVK is a pure force," the TVK founder said.