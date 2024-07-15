‘Young professionals’ vision crucial to address governance challenges’

Chandigarh: Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that the vision of new young professionals is essential in addressing the present challenges faced by governance and administration.



He mentioned that by 2035, the country’s current electricity demand will double and housing will need to be provided for 130 crore people. Achieving these big goals will require special cooperation from new young professionals so that new dimensions can be achieved nationwide. Khattar expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised in honour of completing eight years of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme in Haryana, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi last evening. The event was attended by former good governance associates, senior officials of Haryana, private sector partners of the programme, and 22 good governance associates who have been working in the state for the past 15 months.

The Union minister said that when he took over as Chief Minister in Haryana, the state was termed as having a policy paralysis, and there were no rules and regulations followed in the government system. Therefore, he took up the task of establishing a system governed by rules in the interest of society and the state. Various new initiatives were started and yielded positive results, such as the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme, the CM-Window programme, and the formation of the Pond Authority for the renovation of ponds. Good governance associates played a significant role in the success of these programmes, he added.