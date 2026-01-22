‘Young innovators, start-ups giving new direction to Haryana’s economy’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while interacting with start-up founders and entrepreneurs during a pre-Budget consultation programme held on Wednesday in Manesar, said that young innovators and start-ups are giving a new direction to Haryana’s economy.



The Chief Minister said ‘National Start-up Day’ was celebrated on January 16, and today’s pre-Budget consultation is a continuation of that celebration. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Startup India is not merely a government scheme, but a ‘Rainbow Vision’ that connects different sectors with new possibilities.”

He said a startup is an idea that needs to be given a concrete shape. It is a small seed which, with the right support, can grow into a huge tree.

On this occasion, Haryana’s Industries and Commerce minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, and Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma were present.

The CM said with the resolve to make the country developed by the year 2047, the government is continuously working at a fast pace. He said that major and historic changes are being witnessed in the country today. Whether it is road and transport infrastructure or other developmental projects, India is moving ahead at an unprecedented speed.