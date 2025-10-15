Young author revives Hry’s folktales in her new book

CHANDIGARH: Shivangini Chaudhary, a Class 12 student, has authored “Sir Buzz and Other Stories – A Retelling of Haryanvi Folktales”, a book that reintroduces Haryana’s rich storytelling traditions to modern readers in an engaging format.

Shivangini in New Delhi presented her book to Minister of State for Culture Rao Inderjit Singh, who praised her initiative to preserve and promote India’s intangible cultural heritage. He commended her deep connection with her state’s folk traditions and encouraged her to continue contributing to cultural documentation.

Sharing her inspiration, Shivangini said: “I wanted to bring back the stories my grandparents told me — stories that hold the humour, lessons, and warmth of Haryana’s villages. I hope this book helps keep those voices alive for the next generation.”

The book emerged from her work with Project Virasat, a youth-led initiative to conserve traditional art forms and oral narratives. Her efforts in supporting Langa musician communities in Rajasthan were earlier recognised by UNESCO and the Rajasthan Tourism department.