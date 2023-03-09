Young Australian military officers visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra

s part of General Rawat Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme instituted in honour of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, a 15-member Australian contingent, including four female officers from the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force visited the Agra based Shatrujeet Brigade along with 15 selected Indian Officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce on Thursday.

Both Indian andAustralian Officers were taken through a series of training demonstrations related to Fighting in Built-up Areas by paratroopers

of the elite formation during the visit.