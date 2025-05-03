You have failed to uphold 'Rajdharma': Kharge to PM on Manipur 'no-show'

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to uphold 'Rajdharma' by not visiting Manipur even once in the last two years.

In a post on X, he said Manipur continues to be troubled for two years without the Prime Minister setting foot on its soil.

Kharge said the violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023 and still continues.

Just two days ago, 25 people were injured in a violent clash in Tamenglong district, he noted.

He said more than 260 people have died and 68,000 people displaced and thousands are still living in relief camps.

"Narendra Modi ji, Even as Manipur awaits your presence and return of peace and normalcy, we want to ask 3 pointed questions to you.

"Since January 2022, your last election rally in Manipur, you have made 44 Foreign visits around the globe and 250 domestic visits across the nation, yet you have not spent a single second in Manipur. Why this apathy and disdain for the people of Manipur? Where is the political accountability," the Congress chief asked.

He said the President's rule in the state was not imposed despite its people demanding it.

He said that it was imposed only after 20 months of the request when the BJP was faced by a no-confidence motion brought in by the Congress party and BJP's own MLAs couldn't decide a chief minister.

"Why did the DOUBLE ENGINE Government fail in its Constitutional duty to provide security and safety for its citizens? Why did you not sack the Chief Minister earlier?

"Your DOUBLE ASSAULT Government is still failing Manipur. Despite the Home Ministry's rule in place now, incidents of violence haven't stopped," Kharge claimed.

He alleged that the Centre passed a resolution for the President's rule "in a hurried manner, at 2 AM midnight" to hide its "rank incompetence."

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said Manipur's economy has lost thousands of crores in damages in the past two years' of ethnic strife.

He said that the demand for grants for the state, which the Centre brought in the Parliament, made several social spending cuts.

"What happened to the Peace Committee announced by the Home Minister? Why didn't you meet the affected people of all communities even in Delhi? Why didn't you announce a special package for the state?

"Modi ji, once again, you failed upholding 'RAJDHARMA," Kharge said.