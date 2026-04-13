Yogi’s meeting with UP BJP chief fuels buzz over Cabinet expansion

Lucknow: Political activity has intensified in Uttar Pradesh amid growing speculation over a possible Cabinet expansion and a major organisational reshuffle in the Bharatiya Janata Party.



A key meeting between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Saturday night has further fuelled the buzz.

According to party sources, the discussions focused on pending organisational issues, future strategy and improving coordination between the government and the party setup.

The leadership is learnt to be working on a roadmap to strengthen the state unit, with changes likely across several organisational positions. As part of these developments, senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde reached Lucknow on Sunday and held an important meeting with the chief minister, the state president and organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh.

The meeting deliberated on restructuring the party organisation, possible changes in frontal wings and the contours of a cabinet expansion. Sources said discussions are underway on multiple names at both the government and organisational levels, with a series of internal meetings adding to the speculation.

However, party insiders maintain that any final decision will be taken only after approval from the central leadership.

Sources indicated that the party’s top leadership is currently occupied with election-related engagements in other states, which may delay decisions concerning Uttar Pradesh. Once clearance is received, announcements related to organisational changes and the cabinet expansion are expected.

Political observers believe that the coming days could witness significant changes at both administrative and organisational levels in the state, developments that may also influence the political equations ahead of upcoming elections.