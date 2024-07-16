Yogi’s ambitious Ganga Expressway project nears completion

New Delhi: The Ganga Expressway, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious project, is on track to become the second-longest expressway in the country. Scheduled for completion by December 2024, the expressway aims to enhance connectivity between eastern and western Uttar Pradesh and facilitate the grand Mahakumbh 2025, which will see millions of devotees and tourists from around the world visiting the festival.



The 594 km-long expressway, stretching from Bijauli in Meerut to Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj, will significantly cut both the distance and travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Ganga Expressway, currently under construction at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, will span 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Covering approximately 7,453.15 hectares, the expressway will traverse 518 villages. Initially designed as a six-lane expressway, it will later be expanded to eight lanes, with a right-of-way width of 120 meters, enabling a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The construction of the expressway is divided into four segments. The Meerut-Badaun section (129.70 km) is being built by IRB Infrastructure. The remaining three segments—Badaun-Hardoi (151.70 km), Hardoi-Unnao (155.70 km), and Unnao-Prayagraj (156.85 km)—are being constructed by Adani Infrastructure. The target for completing the main carriageway of the Ganga Expressway is set for December 31, 2024, with the remaining works slated for completion by November 2025.